The Samford Bulldogs (5-2) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when taking on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

TV: ESPN+

Samford vs. Jacksonville State Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks' 64.9 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 56.4 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 56.4 points, Jacksonville State is 3-2.

Samford has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.9 points.

The Bulldogs put up only 4.4 fewer points per game (60.9) than the Gamecocks allow (65.3).

Samford has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 65.3 points.

Jacksonville State is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 60.9 points.

This year the Bulldogs are shooting 39.3% from the field, only 1.7% lower than the Gamecocks concede.

The Gamecocks make 38.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% more than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 8.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 BLK, 40 FG%

8.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 BLK, 40 FG% Carly Heidger: 10 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

10 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Masyn Marchbanks: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)

11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35) Lexie Pritchard: 9.1 PTS, 45.7 FG%

9.1 PTS, 45.7 FG% Sadie Stetson: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

Samford Schedule