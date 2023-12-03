Atlanta Falcons receiver Kyle Pitts has a tough matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the New York Jets. The Jets are allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 183.2 per game.

Pitts has 37 receptions for 441 yards and one TD this campaign. He has been targeted 60 times.

Pitts vs. the Jets

Pitts vs the Jets (since 2021): 1 GP / 119 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 119 REC YPG / REC TD New York has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Jets have allowed 13 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Jets is giving up 183.2 yards per outing this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have given up 13 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks ninth in the league.

Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-111)

Pitts Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Pitts has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 63.6% of his games (seven of 11).

Pitts has been targeted on 60 of his team's 343 passing attempts this season (17.5% target share).

He has been targeted 60 times, averaging 7.4 yards per target (71st in NFL).

In one of 11 games this season, Pitts has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (5.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

Pitts (four red zone targets) has been targeted 10.8% of the time in the red zone (37 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Pitts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

