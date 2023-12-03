Jonnu Smith will be up against the sixth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Atlanta Falcons take on the New York Jets in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Smith has put up a 423-yard campaign so far (38.5 yards per game) with two TDs, hauling in 35 passes out of 45 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Smith and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Smith vs. the Jets

Smith vs the Jets (since 2021): 4 GP / 32.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 32.5 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed six opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Jets have allowed 13 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

Smith will play against the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this week. The Jets allow 183.2 passing yards per contest.

The Jets have the No. 9 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 13 this season (1.2 per game).

Watch Falcons vs Jets on Fubo!

Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Smith with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Smith Receiving Insights

In five of 10 games this season, Smith has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Smith has 13.1% of his team's target share (45 targets on 343 passing attempts).

He has 423 receiving yards on 45 targets to rank 20th in NFL play with 9.4 yards per target.

Smith has made two touchdown catches this year in nine games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (10.0%).

With six red zone targets, Smith has been on the receiving end of 16.2% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.