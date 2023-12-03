The Samford Bulldogs (5-2) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Jacksonville State vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks score 8.5 more points per game (64.9) than the Bulldogs give up (56.4).

When it scores more than 56.4 points, Jacksonville State is 3-2.

Samford's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 64.9 points.

The Bulldogs score just 4.4 fewer points per game (60.9) than the Gamecocks allow (65.3).

When Samford puts up more than 65.3 points, it is 2-0.

Jacksonville State is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 60.9 points.

The Bulldogs are making 39.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% lower than the Gamecocks allow to opponents (41.0%).

The Gamecocks shoot 38.4% from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Bulldogs allow.

Jacksonville State Leaders

Kristol Ayson: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.9 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.9 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Keiara Griffin: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Bre'anna Rhodes: 7.9 PTS, 44.9 FG%

7.9 PTS, 44.9 FG% Brooklyn McDaniel: 6.3 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)

6.3 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18) Elsie Harris: 6.1 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

Jacksonville State Schedule