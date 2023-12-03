The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4) will visit the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

The Gamecocks are shooting 44% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 43% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.

Jacksonville State has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 186th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buccaneers sit at 145th.

The Gamecocks put up only 0.5 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Buccaneers give up (71.3).

Jacksonville State has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Jacksonville State fared better in home games last season, putting up 72.8 points per game, compared to 65.6 per game away from home.

At home, the Gamecocks gave up 11.4 fewer points per game (63.8) than when playing on the road (75.2).

In terms of three-point shooting, Jacksonville State fared better when playing at home last season, making 9.9 treys per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 36.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule