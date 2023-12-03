The New York Jets (4-7) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs as they aim to halt their four-game losing skid in a game against the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. This contest has a listed total of 34 points.

The Falcons' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they take on the Jets. The Jets' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they face the Falcons.

Falcons vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Atlanta Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Falcons (-2.5) 34 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Falcons (-3) 34 -152 +128 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Atlanta vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: FOX

Falcons vs. Jets Betting Insights

Atlanta has posted a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 2.5-point favorite or greater, the Falcons have one win ATS (1-5) this season.

Four of Atlanta's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (36.4%).

New York has covered the spread four times in 11 games.

As 2.5-point underdogs or greater, the Jets are 4-5 against the spread.

Of 11 New York games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

