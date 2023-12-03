Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London has a difficult matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the New York Jets. The Jets are allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards in the league, 183.2 per game.

So far this season, London has reeled in 45 passes on 68 targets for a team-high 565 yards and two TDs, averaging 56.5 yards per game.

London vs. the Jets

London vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games New York has allowed six opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

13 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Jets this year.

New York has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 183.2 passing yards the Jets yield per game makes them the sixth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

So far this season, the Jets have allowed 13 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks ninth among NFL teams.

Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 44.5 (-115)

London Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, London has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (five of 10).

London has received 19.8% of his team's 343 passing attempts this season (68 targets).

He has 565 receiving yards on 68 targets to rank 41st in league play with 8.3 yards per target.

London has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 10.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

London (11 red zone targets) has been targeted 29.7% of the time in the red zone (37 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

London's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 5 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 5 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 6 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 TAR / 9 REC / 125 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

