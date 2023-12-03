Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder has a tough matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the New York Jets. The Jets are conceding the sixth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 183.2 per game.

Ridder has passed for 1,908 yards (190.8 yards per game) this season, as Ridder has completed 65.2% of his throws (174-for-267), with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. In addition, Ridder has amassed 180 yards on the ground (18.0 per game) on 39 carries. Ridder also has four rushing touchdowns.

Ridder vs. the Jets

Ridder vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games New York hasn't let an opposing quarterback put up 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

The Jets have given up nine players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against New York in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Jets this season.

The 183.2 passing yards per game allowed by the Jets defense makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Jets' defense is ranked ninth in the league with 13 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Desmond Ridder Passing Props vs. the Jets

Passing Yards: 174.5 (-115)

174.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-208)

Ridder Passing Insights

Ridder has finished above his passing yards prop total in six of nine opportunities this season.

The Falcons have passed 49.4% of the time and run 50.6% this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Ridder's 7.1 yards per attempt rank 14th in the league.

Ridder has thrown for a touchdown in six of 10 games this season, with more than one TD pass once.

He has 11 total touchdowns this season (55.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

Ridder accounts for 34.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his total 267 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Desmond Ridder Rushing Props vs the Jets

Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-111)

Ridder Rushing Insights

Ridder has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in six games (66.7%) out of nine opportunities.

Ridder has run for a touchdown in four games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has 10 red zone rushing carries (16.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Ridder's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 13-for-21 / 168 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 7 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 4-for-6 / 39 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 1 TD at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 8-for-12 / 71 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 19-for-25 / 250 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 38 YDS / 1 TD vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 28-for-47 / 307 YDS / 2 TDs / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs

