How to Watch Auburn vs. Appalachian State on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (5-1) will try to extend a five-game win run when they visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The Mountaineers have taken four games in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Auburn vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Auburn Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.5% higher than the 36.8% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.
- Auburn is 5-1 when it shoots better than 36.8% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 38th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 25th.
- The 81 points per game the Tigers score are 16.3 more points than the Mountaineers allow (64.7).
- Auburn has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 64.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Auburn scored 75.1 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 70.9 points per contest.
- The Tigers surrendered 64.4 points per game last season at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).
- Auburn made 6.5 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.7, 31.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|W 77-60
|Barclays Center
|11/21/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 84-54
|Neville Arena
|11/29/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 74-57
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Indiana
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/13/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Von Braun Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.