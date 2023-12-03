The Auburn Tigers (5-1) will try to extend a five-game win run when they visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The Mountaineers have taken four games in a row.

Auburn vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Auburn Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.5% higher than the 36.8% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.

Auburn is 5-1 when it shoots better than 36.8% from the field.

The Tigers are the 38th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 25th.

The 81 points per game the Tigers score are 16.3 more points than the Mountaineers allow (64.7).

Auburn has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 64.7 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn scored 75.1 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 70.9 points per contest.

The Tigers surrendered 64.4 points per game last season at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).

Auburn made 6.5 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.7, 31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule