The Auburn Tigers (5-1) will try to extend a five-game win run when they visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The Mountaineers have taken four games in a row.

Auburn vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.5% higher than the 36.8% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Auburn is 5-1 when it shoots better than 36.8% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 38th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 25th.
  • The 81 points per game the Tigers score are 16.3 more points than the Mountaineers allow (64.7).
  • Auburn has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 64.7 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Auburn scored 75.1 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 70.9 points per contest.
  • The Tigers surrendered 64.4 points per game last season at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).
  • Auburn made 6.5 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.7, 31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Saint Bonaventure W 77-60 Barclays Center
11/21/2023 Alabama A&M W 84-54 Neville Arena
11/29/2023 Virginia Tech W 74-57 Neville Arena
12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Indiana - State Farm Arena
12/13/2023 UNC Asheville - Von Braun Center

