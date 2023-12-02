In this season's Sun Belt Championship Game the Troy Trojans are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-5) over the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Veterans Memorial Stadium will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. The total is 52.5 points for this game.

Troy sports the 43rd-ranked offense this season (422.8 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking 12th-best with just 300.3 yards allowed per game. Appalachian State's defense ranks 70th in the FBS with 26.7 points surrendered per game, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 17th-best by posting 35.8 points per game.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Location: Troy, Alabama

Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Troy vs Appalachian State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Troy -5 -110 -110 52.5 -115 -105 -225 +180

Troy Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Trojans rank -52-worst with 380.0 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 32nd by allowing 314.3 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

Looking at the Trojans' last three contests, they have posted 37.0 points per game on offense (33rd-ranked) and have allowed 18.3 points per game on defense (51st-ranked).

Although Troy ranks worst in pass defense over the last three contests (219.0 passing yards surrendered), it has been more competent offensively with 267.3 passing yards per game (54th-ranked).

In terms of rushing offense, the Trojans rank -65-worst with 112.7 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 43rd by surrendering 95.3 rushing yards per game over their last three games.

The Trojans have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their past three contests.

In its past three contests, Troy has hit the over.

Troy Betting Records & Stats

Troy has posted a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Trojans have an ATS record of 6-1 when playing as at least 5-point favorites this season.

Troy games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (36.4%).

Troy has won eight of the nine games it was the moneyline favorite this season (88.9%).

Troy has played in seven games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter and won every time.

The Trojans have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has 3,135 yards passing for Troy, completing 60.8% of his passes and throwing 26 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has 1,350 rushing yards on 254 carries with nine touchdowns. He's also added 17 catches for 198 yards (16.5 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Damien Taylor has racked up 307 yards on 61 attempts, scoring one time.

Jabre Barber's leads his squad with 850 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 59 catches (out of 89 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 636 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Deshon Stoudemire has hauled in 39 catches for 528 yards, an average of 44.0 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Javon Solomon leads the team with 13.5 sacks, and also has 10.0 TFL and 38 tackles.

Troy's leading tackler, Jayden McDonald, has 59 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks this year.

Reddy Steward leads the team with four interceptions, while also collecting 33 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

