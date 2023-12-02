Troy vs. Appalachian State: Sun Belt Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
In this season's Sun Belt Championship Game, the Troy Trojans are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-6.5) over the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the contest.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. Appalachian State matchup in this article.
Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Troy, Alabama
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
Troy vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Troy Moneyline
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Troy (-6.5)
|52.5
|-275
|+210
|FanDuel
|Troy (-6.5)
|52.5
|-250
|+202
Troy vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends
- Troy has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Trojans have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Appalachian State is 6-5-1 ATS this season.
- The Mountaineers have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
