The Appalachian State Mountaineers are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+6.5), in this season's Sun Belt Championship Game, where they will oppose the Troy Trojans. Veterans Memorial Stadium will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. The contest has a 52.5-point over/under.

Want to see Troy take on Appalachian State in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Troy vs. Appalachian State game info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy vs. Appalachian State statistical matchup

Troy Appalachian State 422.8 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.8 (15th) 300.3 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.1 (72nd) 149.5 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.4 (45th) 273.3 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.4 (22nd) 16 (56th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (71st) 19 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (18th)

Sign up to bet today at BetMGM using our link.

Troy leaders

Gunnar Watson has led the way for the Trojans' offense this season, compiling 3,135 passing yards with 26 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 60.8% completion percentage.

As part of the Trojans' ground game, Kimani Vidal has scampered for 1,350 yards and nine touchdowns on 5.3 YPC.

Vidal has 17 receptions (1.4 per game) for 198 yards (16.5 per game) and one touchdown in 12 games for the Trojans.

In 12 games, Chris Lewis has converted 55 targets into 29 receptions, 636 yards and nine touchdowns for the Trojans.

Buy Troy or Appalachian State gear at Fanatics!

Appalachian State leaders

In 12 games, Joey Aguilar has thrown for 3,271 yards (272.6 per game), with 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.5%.

Aguilar also has rushed for 274 yards and two TDs.

In 12 games, Kaedin Robinson has 53 receptions for 717 yards (59.8 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

In 12 games, Nate Noel has run for 780 yards (65 per game) and five TDs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.