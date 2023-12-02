The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (11-1) and No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3) will square off in the Big 12 Championship Game. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas vs. Oklahoma State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Texas vs. Oklahoma State?

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas 37, Oklahoma State 19

Texas 37, Oklahoma State 19 Texas has won 90.9% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (10-1).

The Longhorns have played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -700 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

This season, Oklahoma State has been the underdog five times and won four of those games.

The Cowboys have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +500.

The Longhorns have an 87.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas (-15.5)



Texas (-15.5) In 12 Texas games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Longhorns have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 15.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 7-4-0 this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Texas vs. Oklahoma State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) Texas and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points four times this season.

This season, six of Oklahoma State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 55.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 65.3 points per game, 9.8 points more than the over/under of 55.5 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.7 54.5 52.5 Implied Total AVG 34.8 36.1 33 ATS Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 3-4-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 6-1 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Oklahoma State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.4 54.7 51.9 Implied Total AVG 30 31.8 27.8 ATS Record 7-4-0 4-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 3-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 2-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-1 3-0 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.