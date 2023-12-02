Should you wager on Ryan O'Reilly to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers meet up on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

In seven of 22 games this season, O'Reilly has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.

He has six goals on the power play, and also three assists.

O'Reilly's shooting percentage is 21.7%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 51 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

O'Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 21:55 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:08 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:17 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:17 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:52 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:12 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:02 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 21:24 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 6-3

Predators vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

