How to Watch Providence vs. Rhode Island on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Providence Friars (6-1) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Rhode Island Rams (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Providence Stats Insights
- The Friars are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Rams allow to opponents.
- In games Providence shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Friars are the 63rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 74th.
- The 76.3 points per game the Friars score are 7.2 more points than the Rams allow (69.1).
- When Providence puts up more than 69.1 points, it is 6-1.
Rhode Island Stats Insights
- The Rams have shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 14 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.
- This season, Rhode Island has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 35.3% from the field.
- The Rams are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 221st.
- The Rams' 76.3 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 62.9 the Friars give up to opponents.
- Rhode Island is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 76.3 points.
Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Providence played better at home last year, averaging 82.9 points per game, compared to 73.9 per game in road games.
- At home, the Friars gave up 1.3 fewer points per game (70.5) than in away games (71.8).
- Providence averaged 7.1 treys per game with a 37% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.2 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Rhode Island Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Rhode Island put up 68.1 points per game last season, 3.5 more than it averaged on the road (64.6).
- At home, the Rams gave up 71 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 71.1.
- At home, Rhode Island drained 5.4 treys per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (5.6). Rhode Island's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.9%) than away (32.6%) too.
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Georgia
|W 71-64
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/24/2023
|Lehigh
|W 78-64
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/28/2023
|Wagner
|W 86-52
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/10/2023
|Brown
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
Rhode Island Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Washington State
|L 78-57
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/22/2023
|Johnson & Wales (Providence)
|W 97-59
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|11/26/2023
|Yale
|W 76-72
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/6/2023
|Brown
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
