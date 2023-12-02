Luton Town and Brentford FC take the pitch in one of many compelling matchups on the Premier League slate today.

Information on live coverage of today's Premier League play is included for you.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch Brentford FC vs Luton Town

Luton Town is on the road to play Brentford FC at Brentford Community Stadium in London.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Brentford FC (-215)

Brentford FC (-215) Underdog: Luton Town (+600)

Luton Town (+600) Draw: (+360)

(+360) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Arsenal FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers travels to face Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium in London.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Arsenal FC (-370)

Arsenal FC (-370) Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+1000)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (+1000) Draw: (+500)

(+500) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Burnley FC vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United travels to take on Burnley FC at Turf Moor in Burnley.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Burnley FC (-125)

Burnley FC (-125) Underdog: Sheffield United (+360)

Sheffield United (+360) Draw: (+270)

(+270) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton FC

Everton FC journeys to play Nottingham Forest at City Ground in Nottingham.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Everton FC (+160)

Everton FC (+160) Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+180)

Nottingham Forest (+180) Draw: (+235)

(+235) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United

Manchester United makes the trip to match up with Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Newcastle United (-105)

Newcastle United (-105) Underdog: Manchester United (+275)

Manchester United (+275) Draw: (+285)

(+285) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.