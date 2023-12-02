Sportsbooks have set player props for Artemi Panarin, Filip Forsberg and others when the New York Rangers visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Rangers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Forsberg's 12 goals and 15 assists in 22 games for Nashville add up to 27 total points on the season.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 5 vs. Penguins Nov. 28 1 1 2 4 vs. Jets Nov. 26 0 1 1 1 at Blues Nov. 24 2 1 3 5 vs. Flames Nov. 22 0 0 0 4

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Ryan O'Reilly is one of the top contributors for Nashville with 19 total points (0.9 per game), with 10 goals and nine assists in 22 games.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 28 0 1 1 1 vs. Jets Nov. 26 0 0 0 1 at Blues Nov. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Flames Nov. 22 1 0 1 3

Roman Josi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Roman Josi is a crucial contributor on offense for Nashville with four goals and 12 assists.

Josi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 28 0 1 1 5 vs. Jets Nov. 26 1 2 3 4 at Blues Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Flames Nov. 22 0 1 1 7

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Panarin, who has scored 30 points in 21 games (12 goals and 18 assists).

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Nov. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 27 0 1 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 25 1 1 2 4 at Flyers Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Nov. 22 0 0 0 5

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Chris Kreider has 20 points (one per game), scoring 13 goals and adding seven assists.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Nov. 29 0 0 0 4 vs. Sabres Nov. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 25 2 1 3 4 at Flyers Nov. 24 1 1 2 4 at Penguins Nov. 22 0 0 0 3

