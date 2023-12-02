The New York Rangers' Vincent Trocheck and the Nashville Predators' Roman Josi are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams play on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators vs. Rangers Game Information

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg has totaled 12 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 15 assists (0.7 per game), taking 4.2 shots per game and shooting 13%. This places him among the leaders for Nashville with 27 total points (1.2 per game).

Ryan O'Reilly has made a big impact for Nashville this season with 19 points (10 goals and nine assists).

This season, Nashville's Josi has 16 points, courtesy of four goals (sixth on team) and 12 assists (third).

In the crease, Nashville's Kevin Lankinen is 3-1-0 this season, amassing 151 saves and permitting 15 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (24th in the league).

Rangers Players to Watch

Artemi Panarin is one of New York's top contributors (30 points), via put up 12 goals and 18 assists.

Chris Kreider has 13 goals and seven assists, equaling 20 points (one per game).

Trocheck's 18 points this season are via five goals and 13 assists.

Jonathan Quick's record is 6-0-1. He has conceded 15 goals (2.0 goals against average) and recorded 201 saves with a .931% save percentage (fourth-best in league).

Predators vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 12th 3.29 Goals Scored 3.23 15th 3rd 2.43 Goals Allowed 3.27 18th 21st 29.9 Shots 30.8 16th 10th 29.5 Shots Allowed 30.3 15th 3rd 29.23% Power Play % 19.1% 18th 7th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 73.61% 28th

