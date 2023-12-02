The North Alabama Lions (4-3) are heavy underdogs (+19.5) as they look to stop a three-game road slide when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 155.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Alabama vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -19.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Betting Records & Stats

North Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 155.5 points twice this season.

North Alabama has had an average of 152.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

North Alabama is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

North Alabama has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Lions have played as an underdog of +1200 or more once this season and lost that game.

North Alabama has an implied victory probability of 7.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

North Alabama vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 4 66.7% 83.9 161.5 74.3 149.2 150.2 North Alabama 2 33.3% 77.6 161.5 74.9 149.2 145.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional North Alabama Insights & Trends

The Lions' 77.6 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 74.3 the Wildcats give up.

North Alabama has put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 74.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Alabama vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 3-3-0 1-0 5-1-0 North Alabama 3-3-0 0-0 3-3-0

North Alabama vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas State North Alabama 15-1 Home Record 9-4 4-7 Away Record 8-10 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.