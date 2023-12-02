The Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) play the North Alabama Lions (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Kansas State Game Information

North Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

  • Daniel Ortiz: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jacari Lane: 12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Damien Forrest: 7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • KJ Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Will Soucie: 8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kansas State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Markquis Nowell: 17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keyontae Johnson: 17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nae'Qwan Tomlin: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
  • Desi Sills: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cam Carter: 6.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

North Alabama vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG North Alabama AVG North Alabama Rank
68th 76.2 Points Scored 74.1 119th
169th 69.9 Points Allowed 74.3 297th
210th 31.3 Rebounds 31.1 229th
204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th
200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.6 149th
8th 17 Assists 11.5 304th
311th 13.3 Turnovers 10.7 61st

