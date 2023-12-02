Saturday's contest that pits the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) versus the North Alabama Lions (4-3) at Bramlage Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-71 in favor of Kansas State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

North Alabama vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

North Alabama vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 84, North Alabama 71

Spread & Total Prediction for North Alabama vs. Kansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas State (-12.8)

Kansas State (-12.8) Computer Predicted Total: 155.2

Both Kansas State and North Alabama are 3-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Wildcats have gone over the point total in five games, while Lions games have gone over three times.

North Alabama Performance Insights

The Lions' +19 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.6 points per game (128th in college basketball) while allowing 74.9 per outing (264th in college basketball).

The 31.7 rebounds per game North Alabama accumulates rank 239th in the nation, 2.4 fewer than the 34.1 its opponents grab.

North Alabama knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (159th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.9 on average.

North Alabama wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 12.9 (247th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.3.

