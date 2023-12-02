The North Alabama Lions (4-3) travel to face the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

North Alabama vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

North Alabama Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 44.1% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 43.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

North Alabama has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.

The Lions are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 10th.

The Lions' 77.6 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 74.3 the Wildcats give up.

When it scores more than 74.3 points, North Alabama is 3-1.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Alabama scored 81.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.

At home, the Lions allowed 68.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.8.

Beyond the arc, North Alabama made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (41.1%) as well.

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule