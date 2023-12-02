Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Montgomery County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Crenshaw Christian Academy at Evangel Christian Academy

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 2

3:30 PM CT on December 2 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School