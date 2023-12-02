Saturday's game that pits the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) versus the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) at Kohl Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-70 in favor of Marquette. Game time is at 12:30 PM ET on December 2.

Based on our computer prediction, Marquette is projected to cover the point spread (2.5) versus Wisconsin. The two teams are expected to eclipse the 139.5 total.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Kohl Center Line: Marquette -2.5

Marquette -2.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -145, Wisconsin +120

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 73, Wisconsin 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Wisconsin

Pick ATS: Marquette (-2.5)



Marquette (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Marquette is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Wisconsin's 3-4-0 ATS record. The Golden Eagles are 2-3-0 and the Badgers are 3-4-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams average 155.3 points per game, 15.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +109 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.4 points per game (64th in college basketball) while giving up 65.9 per contest (84th in college basketball).

Marquette is 239th in college basketball at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.6 its opponents average.

Marquette knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball) at a 32.8% rate (188th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc.

The Golden Eagles average 103.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (53rd in college basketball), and give up 83.5 points per 100 possessions (61st in college basketball).

Marquette wins the turnover battle by 6.9 per game, committing 8.4 (11th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.3.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers have a +70 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.0 points per game. They're putting up 73.9 points per game, 209th in college basketball, and are giving up 63.9 per outing to rank 45th in college basketball.

Wisconsin ranks 247th in the nation at 31.6 rebounds per game. That's 6.3 more than the 25.3 its opponents average.

Wisconsin hits 5.9 three-pointers per game (294th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

Wisconsin has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.4 per game (33rd in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (70th in college basketball).

