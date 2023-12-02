For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, is Luke Evangelista a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Evangelista stats and insights

  • In two of 21 games this season, Evangelista has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Rangers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has an 8.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 51 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Evangelista recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:57 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:36 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:09 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 3 2 1 13:32 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:50 Home W 4-2
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:52 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:05 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:44 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:00 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

