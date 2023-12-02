Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Lauderdale County, Alabama? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Wilson High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.