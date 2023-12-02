For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, is Juuso Parssinen a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Parssinen stats and insights

  • Parssinen has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • On the power play, Parssinen has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 51 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Parssinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Wild 1 1 0 19:33 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:01 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 15:56 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:24 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:20 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:47 Home L 7-5
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:35 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

