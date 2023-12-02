The Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) will attempt to extend a seven-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) on December 2, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hawks vs Bucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (47%).

Atlanta has put together an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47% from the field.

The Bucks are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank third.

The Hawks average 5.4 more points per game (123.3) than the Bucks allow (117.9).

Atlanta is 9-2 when it scores more than 117.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks put up 126.9 points per game at home, 6.5 more than on the road (120.4). On defense they concede 127.6 per game, 9.6 more than away (118).

Atlanta gives up 127.6 points per game at home, and 118 on the road.

This season the Hawks are picking up more assists at home (26.1 per game) than on the road (25).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks Injuries