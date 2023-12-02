The Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) are favored (by 6.5 points) to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 250.5 points.

Hawks vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: BSWI and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -6.5 250.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta has played four games this season that finished with a point total above 250.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Atlanta's contests this season is 245.6, 4.9 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Atlanta's ATS record is 5-13-0 this season.
  • The Hawks have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win three times (42.9%) in those contests.
  • Atlanta has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hawks vs Bucks Additional Info

Hawks vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 250.5 % of Games Over 250.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 5 26.3% 120.5 243.8 117.9 240.2 232.9
Hawks 4 22.2% 123.3 243.8 122.3 240.2 237.1

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • In its last 10 games, Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6 overall.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Hawks have gone over the total six times.
  • Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .125 (1-7-0). Away, it is .400 (4-6-0).
  • The Hawks' 123.3 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 117.9 the Bucks allow.
  • When it scores more than 117.9 points, Atlanta is 5-6 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

Hawks vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Hawks and Bucks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Hawks 5-13 1-1 11-7
Bucks 7-12 3-7 12-7

Hawks vs. Bucks Point Insights

Hawks Bucks
123.3
Points Scored (PG)
 120.5
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
5-6
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 5-3
9-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 7-1
122.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.9
27
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 22
5-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 4-7
6-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 8-3

