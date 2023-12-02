Dejounte Murray and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be matching up versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 137-135 win over the Spurs, Murray totaled 24 points and five steals.

Below, we dig into Murray's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.8 18.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.0 Assists 4.5 5.2 4.9 PRA -- 29.2 27.2 PR -- 24 22.3 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.2



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Murray has made 7.4 shots per game, which accounts for 17.0% of his team's total makes.

Murray is averaging 5.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Hawks rank 17th in possessions per game with 105.7. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 104.3 possessions per contest.

The Bucks give up 117.9 points per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Bucks have allowed 44.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the NBA.

The Bucks are the 19th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.6 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks have given up 13.1 makes per contest, 19th in the league.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 30 15 1 5 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.