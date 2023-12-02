The Week 14 college football slate includes one game involving teams from the Sun Belt. Hoping to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sun Belt Game on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Appalachian State Mountaineers at Troy Trojans 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!