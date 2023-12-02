The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) travel to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4) after losing five consecutive road games. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 39% from the field, eight% lower than the 47% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.

The Commodores are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 54th.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 69.5 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 74.6 the Commodores allow.

Alabama A&M is 1-1 when it scores more than 74.6 points.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alabama A&M scored 72.8 points per game last season, 8.3 more than it averaged away (64.5).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 2.5 fewer points per game at home (69.4) than on the road (71.9).

At home, Alabama A&M sunk 7.7 3-pointers per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged on the road (5.4). Alabama A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than on the road (31.1%).

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule