How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) travel to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4) after losing five consecutive road games. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Mississippi Valley State vs North Texas (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Grambling vs Dayton (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
Alabama A&M Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 39% from the field, eight% lower than the 47% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.
- The Commodores are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 54th.
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 69.5 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 74.6 the Commodores allow.
- Alabama A&M is 1-1 when it scores more than 74.6 points.
Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Alabama A&M scored 72.8 points per game last season, 8.3 more than it averaged away (64.5).
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 2.5 fewer points per game at home (69.4) than on the road (71.9).
- At home, Alabama A&M sunk 7.7 3-pointers per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged on the road (5.4). Alabama A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than on the road (31.1%).
Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|East Tennessee State
|L 82-71
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 86-59
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 85-83
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/11/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
