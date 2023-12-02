The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) travel to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4) after losing five consecutive road games. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 39% from the field, eight% lower than the 47% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.
  • The Commodores are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 54th.
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 69.5 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 74.6 the Commodores allow.
  • Alabama A&M is 1-1 when it scores more than 74.6 points.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Alabama A&M scored 72.8 points per game last season, 8.3 more than it averaged away (64.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 2.5 fewer points per game at home (69.4) than on the road (71.9).
  • At home, Alabama A&M sunk 7.7 3-pointers per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged on the road (5.4). Alabama A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than on the road (31.1%).

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 East Tennessee State L 82-71 Woodling Gymnasium
11/25/2023 @ Cleveland State L 86-59 Woodling Gymnasium
11/29/2023 Tennessee State W 85-83 Alabama A&M Events Center
12/2/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
12/9/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/11/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center

