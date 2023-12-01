Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Washington County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

McIntosh High School at Orange Beach High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 1

5:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Orange Beach, AL

Orange Beach, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Leroy High School at Citronelle High School