If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Walker County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oak Grove High School at Curry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumiton Christian School at St Bernard Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanceville High School at Corner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Dora, AL

Dora, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Meek High School at Carbon Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Carbon Hill, AL

Carbon Hill, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cordova High School at Dora High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Dora, AL

Dora, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Green High School at Jasper High School