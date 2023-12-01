The UAB Blazers (4-3) take the court against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UAB vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UAB Stats Insights

This season, the Blazers have a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 40% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have hit.

In games UAB shoots better than 40% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Blazers are the 88th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 171st.

The 71.9 points per game the Blazers score are 7.8 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (64.1).

UAB is 3-2 when scoring more than 64.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, UAB posted 5.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did away from home (78.3).

The Blazers allowed 65.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.6 when playing on the road.

In home games, UAB drained 0.4 more threes per game (7.3) than when playing on the road (6.9). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to on the road (36.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UAB Upcoming Schedule