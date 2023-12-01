The Troy Trojans (3-4) are favored by 3.5 points against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 140.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Troy vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Trojan Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Troy -3.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy Betting Records & Stats

Each Troy game this season has had a combined score above 140.5 total points.

The average point total in Troy's outings this year is 155.6, 15.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Trojans' ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

Troy won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Trojans have played as a favorite of -175 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from Troy, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Troy vs. SIU-Edwardsville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Troy 5 100% 85 155.9 70.6 137.9 144.3 SIU-Edwardsville 3 50% 70.9 155.9 67.3 137.9 141

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Troy Insights & Trends

The 85 points per game the Trojans put up are 17.7 more points than the Cougars allow (67.3).

Troy is 3-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Troy vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Troy 3-2-0 1-0 4-1-0 SIU-Edwardsville 5-1-0 2-1 2-4-0

Troy vs. SIU-Edwardsville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Troy SIU-Edwardsville 11-3 Home Record 9-5 7-8 Away Record 7-8 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 81.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.