The Troy Trojans (2-2) face the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Troy vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Troy Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Top Players (2022-23)

  • Zay Williams: 12.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Nelson Phillips: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Christyon Eugene: 12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Aamer Muhammad: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kieffer Punter: 8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

  • Eugene: 13 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tayton Conerway: 13.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Thomas Dowd: 11.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Muhammad: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Myles Rigsby: 7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy vs. SIU-Edwardsville Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Troy Rank Troy AVG SIU-Edwardsville AVG SIU-Edwardsville Rank
139th 73.2 Points Scored 74.6 109th
77th 66.8 Points Allowed 71.3 217th
187th 31.6 Rebounds 34.2 49th
133rd 9 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd
134th 7.7 3pt Made 7.2 200th
143rd 13.5 Assists 12.3 237th
235th 12.4 Turnovers 12 200th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.