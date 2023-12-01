Friday's game features the Troy Trojans (3-4) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-3) clashing at Trojan Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 74-72 win for Troy according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on December 1.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Troy vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Troy, Alabama Venue: Trojan Arena

Troy vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 74, SIU-Edwardsville 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Troy vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Computer Predicted Spread: Troy (-1.5)

Troy (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Troy's record against the spread this season is 3-2-0, and SIU-Edwardsville's is 5-1-0. The Trojans have gone over the point total in four games, while Cougars games have gone over two times.

Troy Performance Insights

The Trojans outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game (scoring 85.0 points per game to rank 30th in college basketball while giving up 70.6 per outing to rank 170th in college basketball) and have a +101 scoring differential overall.

The 39.6 rebounds per game Troy averages rank 16th in the nation, and are 8.7 more than the 30.9 its opponents record per outing.

Troy knocks down 2.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.6 (87th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9.

The Trojans rank 154th in college basketball by averaging 95.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 30th in college basketball, allowing 79.7 points per 100 possessions.

Troy has committed 15.1 turnovers per game (349th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.7 (22nd in college basketball).

