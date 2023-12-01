High school basketball action in Talladega County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Winterboro High School at Donoho School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylacauga High School at Opelika High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Talladega High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian School at Fayetteville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

BB Comer High School at Childersburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Childersburg, AL

Childersburg, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarrant High School at Talladega County Central High School