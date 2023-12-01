If you live in Saint Clair County, Alabama and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Saint Clair County High School at Leeds High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Leeds, AL

Leeds, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian School at Fayetteville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Valley High School at Ashville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Ashville, AL

Ashville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Moody High School at Vincent Middle-High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Vincent, AL

Vincent, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pell City High School at Springville High School