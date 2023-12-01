On Friday, December 1, Fyffe High School will host Pisgah High School, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Pisgah vs. Fyffe Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, December 1
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Fyffe, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

Madison Academy at Geraldine High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Geraldine, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Pike Road High School at Saraland High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Saraland, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint James School at Mobile Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Mobile Christian, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

