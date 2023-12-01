The No. 5 Oregon Ducks should win their matchup versus the No. 3 Washington Huskies at 8:00 PM on Friday, December 1, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Oregon vs. Washington Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington (+10) Under (65.5) Oregon 31, Washington 28

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Ducks' implied win probability is 78.9%.

Against the spread, the Ducks are 8-2-1 this year.

In games it is played as 10-point favorites or more, Oregon has an ATS record of 6-2.

There have been four Ducks games (out of 11) that went over the total this year.

The over/under for this game is 65.5 points, 2.3 more than the average point total for Oregon games this season.

Washington Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 25.0% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

The Huskies have gone 5-6-1 ATS this year.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Huskies' 12 games with a set total.

The average point total for the Washington this year is 3.4 points less than this game's over/under.

Ducks vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 45.3 15.9 49.4 14.3 39.4 18.2 Washington 38 23 38.3 21.4 37.6 25.2

