Oregon vs. Washington: Pac-12 Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 1
In this year's Pac-12 Championship Game, the Oregon Ducks are significant favorites (-9.5) over the Washington Huskies. Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada will act as host on December 1, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. An over/under of 66.5 points has been set for the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. Washington matchup.
Oregon vs. Washington Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Oregon vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-9.5)
|66.5
|-350
|+270
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-9.5)
|66.5
|-365
|+285
Oregon vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Oregon has covered eight times in 11 games with a spread this season.
- The Ducks have an ATS record of 6-2 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season.
- Washington has compiled a 5-6-1 ATS record so far this year.
Oregon & Washington 2023 Futures Odds
|Oregon
|To Win the National Champ.
|+500
|Bet $100 to win $500
|Washington
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
