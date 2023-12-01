Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Morgan County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ider High School at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1

6:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Austin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ardmore High School at East Lawrence High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1

7:15 PM CT on December 1 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Addison High School at Falkville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at West Point High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 1

7:45 PM CT on December 1 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at Brewer High School