Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Morgan County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ider High School at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Austin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ardmore High School at East Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Trinity, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartselle High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Addison High School at Falkville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Falkville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at West Point High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Priceville High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Somerville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
