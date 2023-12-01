Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Monroe County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
J. F. Shields High School at T.R. Miller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Brewton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.