Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Geneva County, Alabama today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Samson High School at G.W. Long High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Skipperville, AL

Skipperville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Slocomb High School at Geneva County High School