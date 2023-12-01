Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Etowah County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Etowah County, Alabama today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Collinsville High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crossville High School at Sardis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Sardis City, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ranburne High School at Coosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hokes Bluff High School at Saks High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Etowah High School at Southside-Gadsden High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Southside, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
