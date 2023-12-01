Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Etowah County, Alabama today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Collinsville High School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 1

6:15 PM CT on December 1 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Crossville High School at Sardis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Sardis City, AL

Sardis City, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ranburne High School at Coosa Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hokes Bluff High School at Saks High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Etowah High School at Southside-Gadsden High School