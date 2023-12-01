Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Escambia County, Alabama, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Escambia County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
J. F. Shields High School at T.R. Miller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Brewton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Escambia County High School at Flomaton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Flomaton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
