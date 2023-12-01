Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elmore County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central-Hayneville High School at Holtville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanhope Elmore High School at Elmore County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evangel Christian Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
