Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 1
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in DeKalb County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pisgah High School at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 AM CT on December 1
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinsville High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ider High School at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crossville High School at Sardis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Sardis City, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tabernacle Christian School at Cornerstone Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Rainsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Payne High School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylvania High School at North Sand Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Higdon, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
